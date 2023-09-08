Nebraska State Patrol announces results of Omaha summer speeding enforcement

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol has completed a summer-long enforcement campaign focused on “exhibition speeding” around Omaha.

The campaign focused on several weekend evenings throughout the season. During that time, NSP troopers issued 104 citations for speeding. Nine arrests were made; five drivers were arrested for reckless driving, and four were booked for DUI.

Throughout the summer, Omaha-based daily patrol troopers stopped 257 drivers for speeding at 90 miles per hour or over. 84 of those were for speeding at 100 miles per hour or over.

77 arrests were also made for DUI in the Omaha metro area.

