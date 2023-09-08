We are Local
Man convicted of killing Mario Herrera sentenced in separate case

Felipe Vazquez at his sentencing hearing Wednesday, May 25, 2022.
Felipe Vazquez at his sentencing hearing Wednesday, May 25, 2022.
By Madison Pitsch
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Felipe Vazquez, the teen who killed Lincoln Police Investigator Mario Herrera in 2020, during the serving of a search warrant, was sentenced Friday in connection to a separate case.

Vazquez was charged with Second-Degree Assault in connection to the stabbing death of Edward Varejcka in March of 2020. Vazquez pleaded no contest. Charges of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and First-Degree murder were dismissed.

Judge Andrew Jacobsen sentenced Vazquez in a Lancaster County Court to 17 to 20 years behind bars. That sentence will be consecutive to his nearly 70-year prison sentence for killing Herrera. A consecutive sentence is served after any prior sentences have been served.

