Juvenile narrowly avoids being run over by vehicle outside Omaha middle school
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police says a child narrowly avoided being run over by an SUV outside an Omaha middle school Friday afternoon.
Officers told 6 News a child ran out in front of a vehicle outside Monroe Middle School near 52nd and Bedford shortly after 3 p.m. The child tripped and fell, landing facing the same direction the vehicle was driving.
Officers said the vehicle did not run the child over -- at most, the inside of a tire may have rubbed against one of their elbows. They were taken to the hospital to be checked out.
Officers told 6 News it appears the child was injured more by the fall than the vehicle passing over them.
