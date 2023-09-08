We are Local
Juvenile narrowly avoids being run over by vehicle outside Omaha middle school

Monroe Middle School, 52nd and Bedford, Omaha
Monroe Middle School, 52nd and Bedford, Omaha(Brent Weber/WOWT)
By Brent Weber
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police says a child narrowly avoided being run over by an SUV outside an Omaha middle school Friday afternoon.

Officers told 6 News a child ran out in front of a vehicle outside Monroe Middle School near 52nd and Bedford shortly after 3 p.m. The child tripped and fell, landing facing the same direction the vehicle was driving.

Officers said the vehicle did not run the child over -- at most, the inside of a tire may have rubbed against one of their elbows. They were taken to the hospital to be checked out.

Officers told 6 News it appears the child was injured more by the fall than the vehicle passing over them.

