Juvenile narrowly avoids being run over by vehicle outside Omaha middle school

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police says a child narrowly avoided being run over by an SUV outside an Omaha middle school Friday afternoon.

Officers told 6 News a child ran out in front of a vehicle outside Monroe Middle School near 52nd and Bedford shortly after 3 p.m. The child tripped and fell, landing facing the same direction the vehicle was driving.

Officers said the vehicle did not run the child over -- at most, the inside of a tire may have rubbed against one of their elbows. They were taken to the hospital to be checked out.

Officers told 6 News it appears the child was injured more by the fall than the vehicle passing over them.

