Iowa West, IWCC help advance careers of Council Bluffs high school students

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - The Iowa West Foundation is going deep into its pockets to help prepare the next generation of workers for in-demand careers.

Healthcare, education, and construction trades are just a few of the fields that need more workers.

In 2018, Council Bluffs Community Schools started its Career and Academic Pathway program, working with their students and guiding them to earn certificates in the trading.

The program also includes teaming up with Iowa Western Community College and allowing the students to take high school and college classes at the same time.

The Career and Academic Pathway program has grown over the years, now offering 27 pathways for college and career advancement.

Stacie Green is one of the Council Bluffs graduates who took advantage of the program.

“I graduated college and high school at the exact same time,” Green said. “It saved me a lot of money and a lot of stress trying to figure out student loans and everything.”

Green is now featured in a video to launch a new program: Aspire Workforce.

Aspire Workforce will include all six public school districts in Pottawattamie County.

Iowa Western Community College will play a major role by bridging the gap between education and employment.

Staff at IWCC are working with high school students to help them transition from high school to college-level work.

“At the completion of that, we transition them from coursework to employment,” IWCC President Dr. Dan Kinney. “It’s been amazing what Iowa Western can do for these high school programs.

Brenda Mainwaring is the President and CEO of the Iowa West Foundation.

Iowa West is putting big money on the table to add to and educate staff for training, and expand on existing programs.

Iowa West will also pick up the tab so the students can advance their education and careers for little to no money.

“We have a budget of a little over $1 million annually that we’re going to commit to this program,” Mainwaring said. “We’re adjusting and finishing up some scholarships and we’ll keep expanding this program until we get to that million-dollar-per-year level.”

Iowa West Foundation officials also tell 6 News that Aspire Workforce will help post-high school students to buy tools and uniforms, or take tests they need to get certification for certain careers.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.