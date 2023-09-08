We are Local
‘Emerald Ash Borer’ continues to plague Lincoln trees

No Ash trees are safe from the invasive insect known as an Emerald Ash Border.
By John Grinvalds
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 12:40 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A presence, almost imperceptible with the naked eye, is haunting Lincoln’s tree lines: the Emerald Ash Borer.

“It’s probably in a lot more ashes than we’re aware of because it takes over two years for the first symptoms to begin to show up,” Joseph Mangan, who founded The Tree Consultants, said.

And once they’ve sunk they’re teeth into an Ash tree, it’s hard to get them out. They leave signs behind on branches in the middle of trees. From a distance, the tree may look healthy, but on closer inspection, there are clear signs of decay.

“From visible symptoms to dead, about three or four years,” Mangan said.

And unless the tree gets treated, they stand a 100% chance of dying according to Mangan. It’s a scourge that put City leaders to work in 2018. Of the roughly 14,000 public Ash trees, so far more than five thousand have been removed to prevent spread and about five thousand have been treated. The rest will get removed over time.

Local tree removal companies have been flooded with requests for Ash tree removal.

“This year, we’ve seen probably ten times the amount of calls for Ash trees removal that we did last year,” Lankas, manager of Blue Ox Tree Service, said.

Experts say the best solution is individual treatments of trees through professional arborists and to take action as soon as possible.

“It’s human nature to hope, wish or think, ‘this won’t happen to me’ or ‘this won’t happen to my Ash tree,’ but the Emerald Ash Borer is an equal opportunity destroyer,” Lankas said.

With fall on the way, trees are less vibrant, so you won’t be able to treat those Ash trees until spring.

