Drought impacting fall foliage in Omaha area

Fall Foliage
Fall Foliage(MGN)
By Jade Steffens
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The official start of fall is still weeks away, but some trees in the Omaha area are already starting to change colors. According to local experts, leaves are turning early because of the years-long drought.

Typically, average peak fall foliage in Nebraska and Iowa isn’t until until late October, with minimal foliage typically starting in late September.

National Fall Foliage
National Fall Foliage(WOWT)

6 News talked to Horticulturist Scott Evans to find out how drought has caused signs of early color expression in trees.

“We’re starting to see premature leaf drop right now, we are seeing accumulative damage. When we start combining all the stress over the winter, a dry spring, that just starts to accumulate and trees will reflect this a lot of times by early leaf drop because they just don’t have the resources to keep the leaves on the tree,” said Evans.

Current Drought Conditions
Current Drought Conditions(WOWT)

Looking at the drough monitor, it’s pretty clear why the trees might be having a hard time. The stress from a drought can have long-term effects and can even lead to the tree dying. According to Evans, there are ways to prevent this from happening. The solution is simple, just make sure they’re getting enough water.

Evans says the key is to make sure the water is reaching 10-12 inches into the soil when you’re watering your trees, which takes about one to two hours of watering. Most sprinkler systems only reach a few inches into the soil and often don’t reach deep enough for trees to benefit.

Protecting Your Tree in Drought
Protecting Your Tree in Drought(WOWT)

It’s too early to tell if the drought will affect the brightness of color of the leaves in the coming months, and it is more dependent on the weather heading into October. For bright fall colors we also need warm days, cool nights, and enough sunshine.

