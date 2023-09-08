We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Chabad Omaha hosts comedy night to welcome High Holidays

Chabad Omaha staged a comedy night to welcome the 2023 Jewish High Holidays with laughter.
By Brent Weber
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 11:14 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Jewish High Holidays begin in just over a week, starting with Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year.

Rabbi Mendel Katzman of Chabad Omaha said that some see the holiday as a somber time, so he decided to shake things up this year.

His idea? To hold a comedy night at the Funny Bone in West Omaha, remembering that laughter is indeed the best medicine.

And who better to headline a warm-up to the High Holidays than two Jewish Brothers from Kansas?

Jason and Randy Sklar are the comedy duo in question. The former co-hosts of ESPN’s “Cheap Seats” brought an entire night of chuckles to the Jewish crowd Thursday.

“You can go into [the High Holidays] with a light heart and joy, which is what we feel,” Jason Sklar said. “A room full of people laughing is a beautiful thing.”

The Rabbi feels the same way, not just on a human level, but on a spiritual level as well.

“Jewish tradition teaches us that the greatest tool for accepting or having a relationship with God is with joy,” Rabbi Katzman said.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A box truck crashed into a north Omaha Scooter's Coffee location, causing the drive-thru to...
Driver safely removed after crash causes Scooter’s awning to collapse on car
Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately
FILE - Legendary game show host Bob Barker, 83, smiles as he takes questions from the media...
Bob Barker’s cause of death revealed
A man in Omaha is posing as a NFM employee and scamming people out of hundreds of dollars with...
Man posing as NFM employee runs TV scam in Omaha
Omaha parent frustrated after school deems student ineligible for busing

Latest News

A family in Omaha is working to get their 5-year-old son his very own service dog.
5-year-old ‘Miracle Boy’ looking to lead fuller life with help of a service dog
Brenda Berger has been resentenced after violating her probation, which she was placed on for...
Iowa woman who killed motorcyclist resentenced after probation violation
A family in Omaha is working to get their 5-year-old son his very own service dog.
Omaha family hopes service dog will enhance son's life
Chabad Omaha staged a comedy night to welcome the 2023 Jewish High Holidays with laughter.
Chabad Omaha welcomes High Holidays with laughter