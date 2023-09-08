Chabad Omaha hosts comedy night to welcome High Holidays

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Jewish High Holidays begin in just over a week, starting with Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year.

Rabbi Mendel Katzman of Chabad Omaha said that some see the holiday as a somber time, so he decided to shake things up this year.

His idea? To hold a comedy night at the Funny Bone in West Omaha, remembering that laughter is indeed the best medicine.

And who better to headline a warm-up to the High Holidays than two Jewish Brothers from Kansas?

Jason and Randy Sklar are the comedy duo in question. The former co-hosts of ESPN’s “Cheap Seats” brought an entire night of chuckles to the Jewish crowd Thursday.

“You can go into [the High Holidays] with a light heart and joy, which is what we feel,” Jason Sklar said. “A room full of people laughing is a beautiful thing.”

The Rabbi feels the same way, not just on a human level, but on a spiritual level as well.

“Jewish tradition teaches us that the greatest tool for accepting or having a relationship with God is with joy,” Rabbi Katzman said.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.