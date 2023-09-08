We are Local
Arrest made in Crystal Rogers case, mom who disappeared more than 8 years ago

Crystal Rogers, a mother of five, went missing July 3, 2015, in Bardstown, Kentucky.
Crystal Rogers, a mother of five, went missing July 3, 2015, in Bardstown, Kentucky.(Nelson Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Quenton Robertson and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) – An arrest has been made in the case of a woman who disappeared more than eight years ago in Kentucky.

Crystal Rogers, a mother of five, went missing July 3, 2015, in Bardstown. Her boyfriend Brooks Houck was the last person to see her.

Two days later, her vehicle was found abandoned on the side of a highway along with her keys, purse, and cell phone.

Rogers has never been seen since.

This week, court documents said 32-year-old Joseph Lawson is facing criminal conspiracy to commit murder and tampering with physical evidence.

Joseph Lawson, 32, is facing criminal conspiracy to commit murder and tampering with physical...
Joseph Lawson, 32, is facing criminal conspiracy to commit murder and tampering with physical evidence.(Nelson County Correctional Center)

While the documents do not mention Rogers by name, a family member and Lawson’s lawyer both confirmed the arrest is connected to the Rogers case.

It’s unclear if Rogers and Lawson had any prior connection.

Lawson appeared in court on Thursday and pleaded not guilty. His bond was set at $500,000, and his next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 26.

Copyright 2023 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

