We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

3 men arrested after deputies find $16,800 in counterfeit money during stop on I-80

One man was accused of using a fake $100 bill at a Lincoln store
LSO counterfeit $100 bills
LSO counterfeit $100 bills(Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Three men were arrested in a traffic stop on I-80 west of Lincoln after a deputies found $16,800 in counterfeit bills in their vehicle, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said.

Interdiction officers with LSO stopped the SUV they were in near Northwest 112th Street around 2:40 p.m. Thursday for reportedly making an improper lane change and following too close to another vehicle.

LSO said a deputy smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle and conducted a probable cause search.

Inside, LSO said deputies found $16,800 in counterfeit cash, all in $100 bills, throughout the SUV, as well as on the men themselves. Deputies also said they found numerous $100 prepaid credit cards, but it’s unknown where they were purchased from.

The occupants of the vehicle were identified as Curtis Whitfield, Deonta Minor and Michael Dyre, all of Michigan.

Deputies also discovered a receipt from Walgreens near 14th and Superior Streets with $93.53 in change back. Upon further investigation, LSO said store security video revealed Minor had made the purchase with a counterfeit $100 bill.

All three were arrested and booked into Lancaster County Jail. Minor was arrested for first degree forgery, while Whitfield and Dyre were lodged for aiding and abetting.

Deonta Minor (Left), Michael Dyre (Center), Curtis Whitfield (Right)
Deonta Minor (Left), Michael Dyre (Center), Curtis Whitfield (Right)(Lancaster County Jail)

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately
A box truck crashed into a north Omaha Scooter's Coffee location, causing the drive-thru to...
Driver safely removed after crash causes Scooter’s awning to collapse on car
Brenda Berger is back in jail following a probation violation.
Probation violation sends Iowa woman who killed motorcyclist back to jail
Omaha parent frustrated after school deems student ineligible for busing
New details released in Omaha hate crime investigation

Latest News

Two residential blazes kept Omaha fire crews on the run overnight Thursday into Friday.
Omaha fire crews respond to two blazes overnight Thursday
The behavior of Anthony Garcia, right, during his trial in 2016 caught much attention. He sat...
Omaha serial killer Anthony Garcia loses Nebraska Supreme Court appeal
One person died in a crash in central Omaha Friday morning.
Omaha man dies in Friday morning crash
Two residential blazes kept Omaha fire crews on the run overnight Thursday into Friday.
Two house fires keep Omaha crews busy overnight