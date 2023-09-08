3 men arrested after deputies find $16,800 in counterfeit money during stop on I-80

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Three men were arrested in a traffic stop on I-80 west of Lincoln after a deputies found $16,800 in counterfeit bills in their vehicle, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said.

Interdiction officers with LSO stopped the SUV they were in near Northwest 112th Street around 2:40 p.m. Thursday for reportedly making an improper lane change and following too close to another vehicle.

LSO said a deputy smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle and conducted a probable cause search.

Inside, LSO said deputies found $16,800 in counterfeit cash, all in $100 bills, throughout the SUV, as well as on the men themselves. Deputies also said they found numerous $100 prepaid credit cards, but it’s unknown where they were purchased from.

The occupants of the vehicle were identified as Curtis Whitfield, Deonta Minor and Michael Dyre, all of Michigan.

Deputies also discovered a receipt from Walgreens near 14th and Superior Streets with $93.53 in change back. Upon further investigation, LSO said store security video revealed Minor had made the purchase with a counterfeit $100 bill.

All three were arrested and booked into Lancaster County Jail. Minor was arrested for first degree forgery, while Whitfield and Dyre were lodged for aiding and abetting.

Deonta Minor (Left), Michael Dyre (Center), Curtis Whitfield (Right) (Lancaster County Jail)

