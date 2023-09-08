17-year-old suspect in Omaha homicide appears in court

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The 17-year-old boy arrested in connection with an Omaha homicide investigation made his first appearance in court Friday.

He was initially arrested last Friday in Council Bluffs after Juan Carlos Tobar-Abarca, 43, was found dead last Thursday near 121st Street and Bel Drive.

Juan Velasquez is being charged as an adult with first-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony. He has also been denied bond.

Velasquez’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for October 16.

