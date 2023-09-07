We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

US Justice Department says New Jersey failed veterans in state-run homes during COVID-19

FILE - New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy delivers his budget address to a joint session of the...
FILE - New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy delivers his budget address to a joint session of the Legislature at the Statehouse in Trenton, N.J., Feb. 28, 2023.(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey state-run veterans homes were unprepared to keep residents safe during the COVID-19 outbreak and suffered a “systemic inability” to implement care, the U.S. Justice Department said in an investigative report released Thursday.

In a scathing, 43-page report, the Justice Department outlines failures at the homes in Menlo Park and Paramus, citing poor communication and a lack of staff competency that let the virus spread “virtually unchecked throughout the facilities.”

The report found that even after the U.S. Veterans Affairs Department arrived in New Jersey to help in April 2020, the state Military and Veterans Affairs Department failed to implement their recommendations and otherwise reform infection control.

The state reached a $53 million agreement in 2021 to settle claims that it was negligent and contributed to more than 100 deaths at the two VA homes.

More than 200 residents of the homes died during the pandemic. Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy’s administration came under criticism in April 2020 when it directed veterans homes not to turn away patients who had tested positive, an order that was later rescinded.

A message seeking comment was left with Murphy’s office.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Legendary game show host Bob Barker, 83, smiles as he takes questions from the media...
Bob Barker’s cause of death revealed
A man in Omaha is posing as a NFM employee and scamming people out of hundreds of dollars with...
Man posing as NFM employee runs TV scam in Omaha
Two men arrested in Omaha on assault, hate crime charges
FBI Omaha provided these images of John Doe on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023.
FBI Omaha seeks help with sexual exploitation investigation
Air Quality Alert Wednesday
Increased wildfire smoke with air quality impacts Wednesday

Latest News

A family feud over a home in California is making headlines.
Friends of son who evicted parents tell their side of the story
United Auto Workers members walk in the Labor Day parade in Detroit, Monday, Sept. 4, 2023. (AP...
With strike looming, General Motors makes wage offer, which auto union leader calls ‘insulting’
Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, leaves the...
Hundreds of military promotions are on hold as a Republican senator demands end to abortion policy
FILE - The Google app icon is seen on a smartphone, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, in Marple Township,...
AI that alters voice and images in political ads will require disclosure on Google and YouTube