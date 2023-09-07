Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Smoky sky today, storms possible tonight

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s a chilly and smoky morning as you step out. The temps in the 50s will be refreshing but the smoke will be irritating once again. We’ll gradually notice the smoke thin a bit today but it will still have an impact on the air quality most of the day.

We’ll be able to warm a bit more this afternoon into the lower 80s with light east breeze and comfortable conditions otherwise.

Thursday Forecast (WOWT)

There is a chance of a few showers and storms after 6pm tonight lasting on and off through the overnight hours as well. Unfortunately any significant rain will be rather spotty and won’t provide much benefit overall. There is the small chance of a strong storm on the Nebraska side of the river too.

Rain Tonight (WOWT)

Severe Tonight (WOWT)

That rain should be out of the area by sunrise Friday leaving us with beautiful sunshine as we round out the short week.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

The weekend looks pretty good with highs in the lower 80s. Saturday will be the dry day with showers and storms possible Sunday both early and late in the day. There should be some dry time in the middle of the day.

Weekend Forecast (WOWT)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.