We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Smoky sky today, storms possible tonight

By Rusty Lord
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 4:53 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s a chilly and smoky morning as you step out. The temps in the 50s will be refreshing but the smoke will be irritating once again. We’ll gradually notice the smoke thin a bit today but it will still have an impact on the air quality most of the day.

We’ll be able to warm a bit more this afternoon into the lower 80s with light east breeze and comfortable conditions otherwise.

Thursday Forecast
Thursday Forecast(WOWT)

There is a chance of a few showers and storms after 6pm tonight lasting on and off through the overnight hours as well. Unfortunately any significant rain will be rather spotty and won’t provide much benefit overall. There is the small chance of a strong storm on the Nebraska side of the river too.

Rain Tonight
Rain Tonight(WOWT)
Severe Tonight
Severe Tonight(WOWT)

That rain should be out of the area by sunrise Friday leaving us with beautiful sunshine as we round out the short week.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

The weekend looks pretty good with highs in the lower 80s. Saturday will be the dry day with showers and storms possible Sunday both early and late in the day. There should be some dry time in the middle of the day.

Weekend Forecast
Weekend Forecast(WOWT)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Legendary game show host Bob Barker, 83, smiles as he takes questions from the media...
Bob Barker’s cause of death revealed
A man in Omaha is posing as a NFM employee and scamming people out of hundreds of dollars with...
Man posing as NFM employee runs TV scam in Omaha
Two men arrested in Omaha on assault, hate crime charges
FBI Omaha provided these images of John Doe on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023.
FBI Omaha seeks help with sexual exploitation investigation
Air Quality Alert Wednesday
Increased wildfire smoke with air quality impacts Wednesday

Latest News

Smoky sky today followed by some storm chances tonight
Rusty's Morning Forecast
Amid yet another smoke advisory, health and weather experts around Omaha explain why the metro...
Omaha health, weather experts share factors behind rise in air quality alerts
Emily's Wednesday night forecast
Emily's Wednesday night forecast
Smoke Thursday
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - A chilly start and hazy skies Thursday