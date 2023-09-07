Omaha Police investigating overnight stabbing
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 2:09 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating a cutting that happened overnight Wednesday.
Officers were called to the area of 13th and Jackson streets, where a victim told them he was involved in a fight with three people before being stabbed.
Police say his injuries are not life-threatening.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call OPD at 402-444-5600.
