Omaha Police investigating overnight stabbing

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating a cutting that happened overnight Wednesday.

Officers were called to the area of 13th and Jackson streets, where a victim told them he was involved in a fight with three people before being stabbed.

Police say his injuries are not life-threatening.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call OPD at 402-444-5600.

