We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Omaha Police investigating overnight stabbing

(MGN)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 2:09 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating a cutting that happened overnight Wednesday.

Officers were called to the area of 13th and Jackson streets, where a victim told them he was involved in a fight with three people before being stabbed.

Police say his injuries are not life-threatening.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call OPD at 402-444-5600.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Legendary game show host Bob Barker, 83, smiles as he takes questions from the media...
Bob Barker’s cause of death revealed
A man in Omaha is posing as a NFM employee and scamming people out of hundreds of dollars with...
Man posing as NFM employee runs TV scam in Omaha
Two men arrested in Omaha on assault, hate crime charges
FBI Omaha provided these images of John Doe on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023.
FBI Omaha seeks help with sexual exploitation investigation
Air Quality Alert Wednesday
Increased wildfire smoke with air quality impacts Wednesday

Latest News

Governor Kim Reynolds speaks at the Iowa Hunger Foundation
Reynolds announces $5 million in awards to Iowa food banks
Scooter's 30th & Ames. Ave, Omaha
Driver safely removed after Scooter’s awning collapses on car
The University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls will add a new four-year degree for future...
Iowa’s public universities see increase in enrollment after drop last year
Grammy award-nominated and multi-platinum-selling rock band Fall Out Boy will perform in Omaha...
Fall Out Boy, on tour with Jimmy Eat World, sets Omaha concert date