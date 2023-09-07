We are Local
Omaha parent frustrated after school deems student ineligible for busing

An Omaha parent is disputing Omaha Public School District's busing policy.
By Marlo Lundak
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s a problem that hundreds of Omaha Public Schools families face: ineligibility to take the bus to and from school.

One Omaha parent says his home meets the requirements, but OPS says it doesn’t.

“I’m really frustrated. I’m very very frustrated,” says Brian Johnson, who has several kids in the OPS system, including a 12-year-old daughter who goes to Buffett Magnent Middle School.

Every day, Johnson says his daughter has to leave her last class of the day 20 minutes early.

Because of his job, that’s the only time he can pick her up from school.

“I have nobody else to help me get them to or from school,” Johnson says, explaining that his former partner is undergoing cancer treatment, leaving him in charge of getting the kids to and from school.

Omaha Public Schools says Johnson’s kids don’t qualify to take the bus because their home is too close to the school.

Under new guidelines that were passed by the OPS board, middle schoolers must live at least two miles away from their school to be eligible for busing.

“A gentleman who is the head of routing for the transportation system in OPS said he came out here to the house, drove from my place to the school, and that it was just short of the two miles,” Johnson says.

OPS tells 6 News they get requests from families to double-check route distances often, and they do.

When they drove from Johnson’s house to Buffett Middle School, they say it came out to 1.9 miles on the mapping software they use, which they did not name.

That 1.9 miles mean Johnson is about one block shy of bus eligibility for his kids.

6 News checked Google Maps, Bing, ArcGIS, Waze, MapQuest, and Apple Maps and could not find any driving route shorter than 2.1 miles.

However, an official with OPS tells 6 News that district guidelines don’t specify that bus eligibility is determined solely by driving routes. They’re also determined by walking routes.

OPS says the mapping system the district uses calculates the shortest possible path from home to school.

They say systems like Google Maps will find the fastest

In Johnson’s case, the school is citing a 1.8-mile walking route, which requires those using it to go through a public park.

“I’m not making her walk two miles home,” Johnson says. “I’m worried about her safety. I don’t want something to happen to her on her way home.”

OPS says they want to provide transportation for as many students as possible. Right now they transport about 18,000 of them.

But some families, like the Johnsons, just don’t make the cut.

“I want there to be something to help get my kid home, and there’s not,” he says. “I think that’s wrong for the distance that we live from the school.”

Families can always look at their eligibility for OPS busing on their website.

