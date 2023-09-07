Omaha man sentenced for pair of bank robberies

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha bank robber received his sentence in federal court Wednesday.

Acting United States Attorney Susan T. Lehr announced that Traynell Toney, 30, was sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to a pair of bank robbery charges, which carry 7.5 years each.

Traynell Toney (PHOTO: Omaha Police Department)

On December 20, 2021, Toney entered the First National Bank inside the HyVee store on Center Street in Omaha.

Police say Toney slid a note to the teller demanding he get all the money and that the teller shouldn’t use a dye pack or tracking device. The note also said that if the teller did not comply, Toney would kill them. The teller gave Toney $3,312 and he left the bank.

Just 10 days later, Toney entered the U.S. Bank inside the Baker’s store at Lakeside Hills Plaza in Omaha. He gave the teller a similar note and received $10,173.

Investigators with the FBI Violent Crime Task Force discovered Toney’s fingerprints on the note from the first robbery and his cell phone data showed he was in the area of the two banks at the time the robberies were committed.

Toney had previously been convicted on a similar robbery charge from 2017, for which he served three years in prison before being released in December 2020.

In addition to his prison sentence, Judge Brian C. Buescher also ordered Toney to pay a total of $13,485 in restitution and to serve three years on supervised release upon completion of his prison sentence.

There is no parole in the federal system.

