Omaha City Council interviews candidates for Palermo replacement

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Thursday was the final step before the Omaha City Council decides who will fill the empty seat of former councilmember Vinny Palermo, who is awaiting sentencing in federal court, and his district has been left unrepresented since April.

A dozen candidates applied for the job. The city council narrowed it down to five. Each person went before the council members for a public interview session.

Each was asked the same eight questions and given 30 minutes to answer.

The six city council members presented their own questions. Council President Pete Festersen and Vice President Aimee Melton posted two.

Festersen was interested in the candidates’ familiarity and support for ongoing projects in south Omaha’s District 4.

Terri Blackburn, former community and government affairs coordinator for the mayor, shared her support for financial investment in the district.

“The legislature was able to think about east Omaha and really help us with some funding,” said Blackburn. “And so I think with those projects it’s important that we really have good communication to those small businesses and those nonprofits.”

On Vice President Aimee Melton’s mind: time management.

“You will receive numerous invitations to neighborhoods and other events,” she said. “Often on nights and weekends. As well as a full day of council business on Tuesdays.”

Garry Gernandt, who once held this seat, said time won’t be a problem for him.

“Bottom line, I’ve got the time,” said Gernandt. “To see what’s happened and why we’re here today is what drew me…the gravity of that drew me back in.”

Councilwoman Juanita Johnson wanted to know the candidate’s efforts on diversity, equity, and inclusion.

“District 4 does have a strong and large Latino population,” said Erik Servellon, who’s on the Board of Directors for OneWorld Community Health Centers. “This council has the opportunity to appoint the very first Latino to ever serve on the council.”

Councilman Danny Begley asked what they thought the biggest issues were for the district.

“The most important issue in the district today is filling this vacancy,” said Ron Hug a member of the Board of Governors for Metropolitan Community College. “And once that vacancy is filled, it’s restoring the confidence in that seat and that district.”

The five candidates had similar thoughts on Councilmen Don Rowe’s question about balancing district priorities with the rest of the city.

Councilman Brinker Harding wanted to know how they’d go about resolving the concerns of their constituents.

“We all have problems, but we have the same city services,” said Rebecca Barrientos-Patlan, South Omaha activist and former opponent of Vinny Palermo for the seat. “I want to be a good neighbor to them too.”

Councilwoman Melton who took over Vinny Palermo’s role as vice president says she was impressed by each candidate and the people of Omaha should rest assured a qualified person will fill the seat. The council will have until Tuesday next week to announce their final choice for the District Four seat.

“Listening to others and collaborating with my colleagues, I think those are the two things that I’ll be doing to make my decision,” said Melton.

