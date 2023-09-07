Omaha authorities share concern over speeding after another fatal crash

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Last Friday night, what Omaha police called “some sort of road rage incident” ended with a head-on collision, killing an innocent woman.

Douglas County attorney Don Kleine told 6 News that he may file charges Thursday against the suspects in the crash that killed 22-year-old Anna Bosma of Sioux Falls.

Omaha Police Sgt. Adam Turnbull’s job surrounds traffic, and that means answering the call to many of Omaha’s traffic fatalities. Too frequently there is a common denominator: excessive high speed.

“I’ve had two in the same night where we had three people die, and those were like an hour apart,” Turnbull said. “And both of those involved [high speeds], someone going close to 80 miles an hour and ran a red light, and the other the driver was going close to 100 miles an hour and t-boned somebody.”

Last Friday night, Turnbull and the traffic unit answered the call to the city’s 22nd death on Omaha roads in 2023.

A car heading east on Dodge Street was hit head-on by a speeding car. The suspect lived, but Bosma was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police say the driver of a third vehicle was involved in what triggered the crash.

“There appears to be some sort of a road rage incident that was precipitating the crash,” Turnbull said. “The other driver whose vehicle didn’t make contact with anything, he did come back and stop and render aid.”

Turnbull indicated the investigation has been turned over to the county attorney’s office, and much of it confirmed their initial assessment at the scene that high speeds were involved.

“The primary investigator has gathered more data, more information, and we’ve got some video evidence and then we’ve got the crash data recorders, essentially it’s a black box that’s in the cars,” Turnbull said. “We’ve downloaded some of that information and we can confirm that speed - very high rates of speed - were indeed a factor in the crash.”

We’ve seen the statistics, and they should be enough to lead to behavior change. About 1/3 of fatal crashes in Omaha and Nebraska can be at least partially blamed on high speeds.

And Turnbull sees more frequently that dangerous drivers lead to angry reactions from others on the roadway. In this case, an innocent young woman may have paid the price.

“If you see someone that’s speeding, move out of their way, let ‘em pass, give them plenty of room, if you see someone driving aggressively, tailgating others, give them space, move off the roadway if you need to, take a different route, you can always call 911,” Turnbull said. “You can always call 911, but I wouldn’t feel you have to be engaged to educate them on their driving behaviors by engaging in those very same driving behaviors. Nobody wins.”

Police said the passenger in Bosma’s car was hospitalized with serious injuries, but they weren’t life-threatening.

The funeral service for Anna Bosma will be held on Saturday in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

