Omaha area contractors donate roof to senior resident after 6 News investigation

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After feeling ripped off 10 months ago, 89-year-old Omaha resident Roberta Casey, watches her leaky roof being torn off by three companies doing the job for free following a 6 News investigation.

“I’m so grateful that words can’t express it,” Roberta said. “It was so important.”

In January, Roberta paid Fred’s Home Improvements $5,000 to repair her roof, but no work was ever done.

So, Tom Stibbs with GW Contracting brought in a crew to tear off the old shingles and replace bad decking.

“It breaks my heart that this happens, so we wanted to step up right away,” Stibbs said. “She totally needed it.

Not only were the roof and deck in bad shape, but part of the chimney had to be rebuilt as well after experts realized it had become dangerous.

“It’s going to make it safer,” Stibbs said.

Repairs that after almost a year will finally give Roberta a solid roof over her head.

“No more leaks,” Roberta said. “I can take the buckets away. The buckets can go away after today.”

ABC Supply and IKO Shingles donated all the roofing materials to get the job done right.

Besides plumbing the leaks, all this donated material and free labor will not only make life more comfortable but also more affordable for Roberta.

The improvements above will make the HVAC bills go down.

“All across this eve is going to be cut out to make room for what’s called deck air,” said Ray McAtee with ABC Supply. “It will make a huge difference on her monthly bills. She’s going to see them decrease drastically.”

GW Contracting found that Roberta had problems beyond her roof and installed a $7,000 heating and air conditioning system for free.

“It was so hot in there, so we made sure we got air in there for her,” Stibbs said.

Roberta says what’s really cool is that three companies donated so much to not just restore her home, but her trust in contractors.

The cost of the donated project ended up at about $20,000. Roberta is also starting to get a refund from the original contractor who never started the project.

Fred’s Home Improvements deposited $500 in her account and promises to eventually pay off the remaining $4,500.

