New details released in Omaha hate crime investigation

Authorities revealed new details in Sunday's hate crime incident in Omaha.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - New details have emerged in an Omaha hate crime investigation.

Court records depict a night of drinking and racial slurs that ended with a Black man being attacked.

The arrest affidavit, released Thursday, paints a clearer picture of the circumstances that led to the arrest of two white men, Holden Melia and Rett Bellamy, who face felony charges of assault and terroristic threats under the umbrella of a hate crime.

From left: Holden Melia, 38, and Rett Bellamy, 42, have been arrested in connection with a Douglas County Sheriff's Office investigation into a hate crime.(Douglas County Sheriff's Office)

Just before 2 a.m. Sunday, a 911 caller said there was an injured male on his porch.

Investigators said the Black male had been working at Big Red Keno near 154th and Ida in Omaha when three drunk men began using racial slurs against him.

He said they later apologized, and he shared with investigators a narrative that included the suspects allegedly driving him around in a utility vehicle, a rugged golf cart of sorts.

The victim said the men made threats to his life while they drank and shot a pellet gun at a liquor bottle. Eventually, the victim jumped out of the vehicle and ran to a neighbor’s house.

He told deputies that despite the presence of a long gun in the vehicle, none of the suspects threatened him directly with a firearm.

Melia and Bellamy are due to make their first court appearance Friday.

According to court documents, there was a third suspect who seemed uncomfortable with the interaction and didn’t use any racial slurs. It’s still unclear if that person will be charged.

