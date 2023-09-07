Man arrested on meth possession charges in Fremont County, IA

SIDNEY, Iowa (WOWT) - A man is facing multiple drug charges after Iowa authorities say they found him unconscious in a vehicle.

On July 22, deputies with the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office were called to the 3000 block of 185th Street where they found Joshua Dean Cooney, 38, of Braddyville, Iowa, unconscious.

After Cooney was transported to the hospital, deputies searched his vehicle and found around 30 grams of meth and other drug paraphernalia.

Cooney was charged with possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance (3rd offense), and failure to affix a Drug Tax Stamp.

Cooney is being held on a $100,000 bond as well as an active warrant out of Mills County, Iowa.

