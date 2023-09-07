We are Local
Huskers beat Bluejays in front of record crowd at Devaney Center

By Clayton Collier
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 11:19 PM CDT
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - No. 4 Nebraska defeated No. 16 Creighton in four sets Wednesday night before a record crowd of 8,656 at The Devaney Center, improving to 6-0 on the season.

Entering the match, Nebraska had won all five games in straight sets. That streak came to an abrupt halt when Ava Martin delivered the kill in a 25-23 win in set three.

Bekka Allick answered back with the match-point kill to seal Nebraska’s 3-1 set victory.

Allick finished with seven kills on .600 hitting. Merritt Beason led the way with 17 kills and seven digs. Lindsay Krause finished with 12 kills on .478 hitting.

With the win, Nebraska improves to 22-0 against Creighton in the all-time matchup.

The Bluejays held their own despite playing without two-time AVCA All-American Norah Sis.

After the match, Creighton head coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth revealed that reigning Big East Player of the Year missed the match with an ab strain.

Creighton (5-2) turns the page to this weekend’s MH Hospitality Omaha Challenge. The Bluejays will take on Omaha on Friday at 7:00 p.m. followed by Iowa State on Sunday at 4:00 p.m. Nebraska (6-0) hosts Long Beach State on Saturday at 7:00 p.m.

FULL VIDEO: QB Jeff Sims Game Week Press Conference (9/6/23)
FULL VIDEO: DB Coach Evan Cooper Game Week Press Conference (9/6/23)
FULL VIDEO: DL Blaise Gunnerson Game Week Press Conference (9/6/23)
FULL VIDEO: OC Marcus Satterfield Game Week Press Conference (9/6/23)
