Extrication under way after driver crashes into Scooter’s coffee stand
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Emergency personnel were working to remove a driver after a vehicle crashed into a Scooter’s Coffee drive-through in north Omaha on Thursday afternoon.
The crash was reported at about 12:45 p.m. near 30th and Ames streets. Part of the drive-through roof collapsed, leaving the driver trapped in the vehicle.
This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.
