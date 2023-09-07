Extrication under way after driver crashes into Scooter’s coffee stand

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Emergency personnel were working to remove a driver after a vehicle crashed into a Scooter’s Coffee drive-through in north Omaha on Thursday afternoon.

The crash was reported at about 12:45 p.m. near 30th and Ames streets. Part of the drive-through roof collapsed, leaving the driver trapped in the vehicle.

—

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.