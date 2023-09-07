We are Local
Extrication under way after driver crashes into Scooter’s coffee stand

A vehicle crashed into a Scooter's Coffee drive-through location in north Omaha on Thursday,...
A vehicle crashed into a Scooter's Coffee drive-through location in north Omaha on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023.(Johan Marin / WOWT)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Emergency personnel were working to remove a driver after a vehicle crashed into a Scooter’s Coffee drive-through in north Omaha on Thursday afternoon.

The crash was reported at about 12:45 p.m. near 30th and Ames streets. Part of the drive-through roof collapsed, leaving the driver trapped in the vehicle.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

