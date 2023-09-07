We are Local
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Improving air quality and returning t-showers

By Emily Roehler
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Smoke has begun to thin out across the Metro after a thick layer of haze Wednesday and much of Thursday... The Metro and W Iowa are now experiencing ‘Moderate’ air quality with air that is ‘Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups’ in most of E Nebraska as of Thursday evening

Clouds through the evening and after 7 PM chances for spotty showers and isolated weak thunderstorms will move in from the W toward the Metro. These will be hit or miss and clear early Friday morning.

Air quality alerts continue into Friday afternoon as haze slowly improves. Highs climb to the mid 80s, overall pleasant for Friday!

Better rain chances approach with our next cool down! Spotty chances arrive Saturday AM ahead of a cold front with a better chance Sunday into Monday... this comes with another cool down that sticks around for the rest of next work week. Highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s! A taste of Fall weather!

