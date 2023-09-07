We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Driver safely removed after crash causes Scooter’s awning to collapse on car

A box truck crashed into a north Omaha Scooter's Coffee location, causing the drive-thru to...
A box truck crashed into a north Omaha Scooter's Coffee location, causing the drive-thru to collapse on Sept. 7, 2023.(Omaha Police)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Emergency personnel rescued a person after a vehicle crashed into a Scooter’s Coffee drive-thru in north Omaha on Thursday afternoon.

First responders found a portion of the building collapsed and located a person in a car stuck inside the building.

Authorities say a person was in a different vehicle in the drive-thru when a box truck was driving in the parking lot. The front end of the truck got stuck to the awning of the building.

The awning then fell onto the car that was in the drive-thru. Firefighters freed the person who was stuck. Officials say they appear to be okay but were transported to the hospital out of precaution.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Legendary game show host Bob Barker, 83, smiles as he takes questions from the media...
Bob Barker’s cause of death revealed
A man in Omaha is posing as a NFM employee and scamming people out of hundreds of dollars with...
Man posing as NFM employee runs TV scam in Omaha
Two men arrested in Omaha on assault, hate crime charges
Omaha parent frustrated after school deems student ineligible for busing
FBI Omaha provided these images of John Doe on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023.
FBI Omaha seeks help with sexual exploitation investigation

Latest News

Man arrested on meth possession charges in Fremont County, IA
Governor Kim Reynolds speaks at the Iowa Hunger Foundation
Reynolds announces $5 million in awards to Iowa food banks
Omaha Police investigating overnight stabbing
The University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls will add a new four-year degree for future...
Iowa’s public universities see increase in enrollment after drop last year