Driver safely removed after crash causes Scooter’s awning to collapse on car

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Emergency personnel rescued a person after a vehicle crashed into a Scooter’s Coffee drive-thru in north Omaha on Thursday afternoon.

First responders found a portion of the building collapsed and located a person in a car stuck inside the building.

Authorities say a person was in a different vehicle in the drive-thru when a box truck was driving in the parking lot. The front end of the truck got stuck to the awning of the building.

The awning then fell onto the car that was in the drive-thru. Firefighters freed the person who was stuck. Officials say they appear to be okay but were transported to the hospital out of precaution.

Vehicle vs building at 30th and Ames. Emergency crews are working in the area. pic.twitter.com/8ldc5oo1Kg — Omaha Fire Department (@OmahaFireDept) September 7, 2023

