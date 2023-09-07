We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Bellevue man sentenced to federal prison for child pornography

(MGN)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 8:57 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Bellevue man is going to prison after being convicted of distributing child pornography.

Acting U.S. Attorney Susan T. Lehr announced that Robert A. Ryan, 35, was sentenced to 9 years and 2 months in prison on one count of distribution of child pornography.

In September 2021, authorities received information about at least two sexually explicit videos of minors that were distributed on the social media app Kik.

Kik captured the IP address that was used to send the videos as well as the user’s account name, which led law enforcement to Ryan.

Investigators seized Ryan’s phone during a search warrant and found numerous images of minors engaging in sexual conduct.

On top of the prison sentence, Judge Brian C. Buescher also ordered Ryan to serve five years on supervised release following imprisonment.

There is no parole in the federal system.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Police are on scene after a man was shot in the cheek near 20th and Vinton Tuesday.
Police: 1 taken to hospital after south Omaha shooting
A man in Omaha is posing as a NFM employee and scamming people out of hundreds of dollars with...
Man posing as NFM employee runs TV scam in Omaha
Two men arrested in Omaha on assault, hate crime charges
FILE - Legendary game show host Bob Barker, 83, smiles as he takes questions from the media...
Bob Barker’s cause of death revealed
Omaha Police were called to the Citadel Apartments, near 89th and Q streets, on Sunday night,...
Bond denied again for man accused in southwest Omaha murder

Latest News

Residents of Omaha's Dundee district are frustrated with the amount of speeding happening in...
Residents concerned with speeding in Omaha's Dundee neighborhoods
Omaha Police are leading an investigation into an assault that was deemed a hate crime, which...
Omaha Police investigating assault of Black man as a hate crime
Amid yet another smoke advisory, health and weather experts around Omaha explain why the metro...
Omaha health, weather experts share factors behind rise in air quality alerts
The Douglas County Health Department says it's working closely with local organizations to...
Douglas County receives $890k grant to fight overdose
Police say a car crossed four lanes before the fatal crash that left one woman dead near 62nd...
Police: Car crossed four lanes before fatal crash in Omaha