Bellevue man sentenced to federal prison for child pornography

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Bellevue man is going to prison after being convicted of distributing child pornography.

Acting U.S. Attorney Susan T. Lehr announced that Robert A. Ryan, 35, was sentenced to 9 years and 2 months in prison on one count of distribution of child pornography.

In September 2021, authorities received information about at least two sexually explicit videos of minors that were distributed on the social media app Kik.

Kik captured the IP address that was used to send the videos as well as the user’s account name, which led law enforcement to Ryan.

Investigators seized Ryan’s phone during a search warrant and found numerous images of minors engaging in sexual conduct.

On top of the prison sentence, Judge Brian C. Buescher also ordered Ryan to serve five years on supervised release following imprisonment.

There is no parole in the federal system.

