2 people hospitalized following four-vehicle crash in southeast Lincoln

Four-vehicle crash at South 52nd and Normal Blvd.
Four-vehicle crash at South 52nd and Normal Blvd.(10/11 NOW)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Two people were taken to the hospital following a crash involving four vehicles Wednesday evening.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to South 52nd and Normal Boulevard around 5:50 p.m. where four vehicles collided. Two vehicles were seen with heavy damage.

According to Lincoln Police, a female was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. A male was also hospitalized with unknown injuries.

The remaining two vehicles involved had minor damage and no notable injuries from its occupants, Lincoln Police said.

LPD said Normal Boulevard from Myrtle Street to South 52nd Street will be closed for the next few hours.

Stick with 1011now.com for updates on this developing story.

