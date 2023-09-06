Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Wildfire smoke gets in the way of a great September day

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It will be a cool, breezy and smoky morning in the area as wildfire smoke continues to stream in from the northwest. That will reduce air quality the vast majority of the day with hazy sunshine. If it weren’t for the smoke, we’d have one fantastic early September day.

Wildfire Smoke (WOWT)

Wednesday Forecast (WOWT)

Highs near 80 degrees are likely after the cool start to the day. Northwest wind gusts will top out near 25 mph or so most of the day as well.

Wednesday Wind (WOWT)

The wildfire smoke should thin out some Thursday afternoon but it will likely still be noticeable. There is a chance of showers and storms after 9pm Thursday night through the overnight after we warm into the lower 80s that afternoon. Those will likely be spotty but some downpours are possible from those before they exit very early Friday.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

Friday will be warmer heading into a weekend that tops out in the 80s too.

