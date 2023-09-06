We are Local
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Wildfire smoke gets in the way of a great September day

By Rusty Lord
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 5:04 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It will be a cool, breezy and smoky morning in the area as wildfire smoke continues to stream in from the northwest. That will reduce air quality the vast majority of the day with hazy sunshine. If it weren’t for the smoke, we’d have one fantastic early September day.

Wildfire Smoke
Wildfire Smoke(WOWT)
Wednesday Forecast
Wednesday Forecast(WOWT)

Highs near 80 degrees are likely after the cool start to the day. Northwest wind gusts will top out near 25 mph or so most of the day as well.

Wednesday Wind
Wednesday Wind(WOWT)

The wildfire smoke should thin out some Thursday afternoon but it will likely still be noticeable. There is a chance of showers and storms after 9pm Thursday night through the overnight after we warm into the lower 80s that afternoon. Those will likely be spotty but some downpours are possible from those before they exit very early Friday.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

Friday will be warmer heading into a weekend that tops out in the 80s too.

