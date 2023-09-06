We are Local
Nebraska murderer Erwin Simants dies in prison at age 77

Erwin Simants, a convicted murderer from Nebraska, died in prison on Tuesday.
By Brian Mastre
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man who confessed to killing nearly an entire family in the 1970s has died in custody at the Lincoln Regional Center.

Karla Downey was just 21 months old when murderer Erwin Simants tore through her grandparents’ home in Sutherland, Nebraska, in 1975.

She has a reminder, a memorial of sorts, hanging in her home.

Six lives were lost in the murderous rampage; nearly her entire family was gone.

Karla’s grandmother and grandfather, her Uncle David, and her cousins, Florence, Deanna, and Danny, were all killed.

Karla said Florence had been taken in after her mother died in a car crash years prior to the murders.

Simants was the family’s neighbor. He confessed to the multiple shootings and rapes. A jury sentenced him to death, but on appeal, his death sentence turned into a ‘not guilty by reason of insanity.’

Every year, Simants went before a judge for his release. Every year, he was denied.

“This was a family,” Karla said. “A family doing nothing wrong. They had helped him. My grandpa had written a check to get him out of jail one time, and six weeks later he took my grandpa’s life. Our family had done nothing but be kind to him and he still went and did what he did.”

The remaining family had another court date for Simants to try to get out in December. In Downey’s view, he can’t hurt anyone anymore.

“That part of it is done,” Karla said. “We don’t have to deal with it anymore. That was certainly a relief to all of us.”

Simants was 77 years old and according to his attorney, he’d been declining in health.

