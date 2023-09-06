We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Iowa in jeopardy of losing millions in community service funding under realignment bill

Committee members hold a public comment hearing on proposed eliminations of state boards and...
Committee members hold a public comment hearing on proposed eliminations of state boards and commissions under Gov. Reynolds's realignment bill(Conner Hendricks KCRG)
By Conner Hendricks
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa - Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds’ push to eliminate and consolidate commissions, could cost the state more than $32 million dollars in federal funding and 7,000 volunteers from AmeriCorps. Whether it’s working with a food bank or helping clean up after the 2020 derecho, AmeriCorps volunteers work in all kinds of community service jobs.

They also give states funding for local nonprofits, but in order to get that funding, AmeriCorps requires states to have a commission in place to direct the money. The Iowa Commission on Volunteer Service is one of dozens of state committees targeted for elimination. It’s part of a law Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds pushed to shrink state government - she argues that will make it more efficient.

Rachel Bruns with America’s Service Commissions says the effects of elimination would be far-reaching.

“Right now, about 90 percent of all AmeriCorps state programs are administered and funded through a state service commission. So, it’s very unlikely that the Federal Goverment would directly fund Iowa nonprofits otherwise,” Bruns said.

Americorps annual reports show they employed nearly 7,000 volunteers and gave out $32.5 million dollars in Iowa in 2021, but Bruns says the value of that work is immeasurable.

“Many AmeriCorps members are serving in after-school settings, they are providing tutoring to improve third-grade reading scores, also many people might recognize AmeriCorps members because they’re often the first on the ground responding to local disasters like tornadoes and floods and the derecho,” Bruns said.

Paul McCormick just finished his third and final year-long term as an Americorps volunteer. McCormick says he doesn’t know how the state would manage community service without the commission.

“The need for a culture of volunteerism in Iowa and throughout the US as well as the infrastructure required to coordinate volunteers’ efforts is more important now than it ever has been. The destructive impacts of eliminating this commission would have widespread effects felt in numerous state agencies, local governments, and school districts and the entire nonprofit community in Iowa,” McCormick said.

That was just one of the complaints about the cuts the commission heard on Wednesday. Another focused on a proposal to eliminate a requirement that boards be gender balanced. The committee has until the end of the month to give its final recommendations to the Governor and lawmakers who will have the final say.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Police are on scene after a man was shot in the cheek near 20th and Vinton Tuesday.
Police: 1 taken to hospital after south Omaha shooting
Two men arrested in Omaha on assault, hate crime charges
A man in Omaha is posing as a NFM employee and scamming people out of hundreds of dollars with...
Man posing as NFM employee runs TV scam in Omaha
Omaha Police were called to the Citadel Apartments, near 89th and Q streets, on Sunday night,...
Bond denied again for man accused in southwest Omaha murder
Erwin Charles Simants
Nebraska murderer Erwin Simants dies in prison at age 77

Latest News

Residents of Omaha's Dundee district are frustrated with the amount of speeding happening in...
Residents concerned with speeding in Omaha's Dundee neighborhoods
Omaha Police are leading an investigation into an assault that was deemed a hate crime, which...
Omaha Police investigating assault of Black man as a hate crime
Amid yet another smoke advisory, health and weather experts around Omaha explain why the metro...
Omaha health, weather experts share factors behind rise in air quality alerts
The Douglas County Health Department says it's working closely with local organizations to...
Douglas County receives $890k grant to fight overdose
Police say a car crossed four lanes before the fatal crash that left one woman dead near 62nd...
Police: Car crossed four lanes before fatal crash in Omaha