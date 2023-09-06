FBI Omaha seeks help with sexual exploitation investigation

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The FBI Omaha Field Office is sharing a national plea for help concerning an ongoing sexual exploitation investigation.

Several pictures of an unknown man were shared publicly Wednesday morning. It’s believed the male could have critical information about a child victim’s identification.

The man is being referred to as John Doe 47.

He was seen with a child in a video obtained by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in August 2020. Data from the video indicates it was produced before April 2020.

John Doe 47 is described as a Black male and likely 18-25 years old. He could be heard speaking English.

Anyone with information is asked to submit a tip online or call the FBI’s toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324).

The FBI stresses that no charges have been filed in this case and the man pictured as John Doe 47 is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

