Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - A chilly start and hazy skies Thursday

By Emily Roehler
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Smoke has been heavy in the air this Wednesday and air quality has dropped to the ‘Unhealthy’ zone for all. This is coming in from Canada’s wildfires behind our latest cold front thanks to breezy NW winds.

Smoke will stay with us through Thursday with the worst of it beginning to thin by the afternoon. Air quality will likely climb to the ‘Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups’ category Thursday afternoon. We’ll see more improvements by Friday.

Other than the smoke, skies are clear. As winds lighten overnight, temperatures fall fast! Overnight lows dip to the mid 40s to low 50s by Thursday morning. It’ll be a chilly start with a warm up to the low 80s for most by the afternoon. Clouds build by the evening and after 7 PM chances for spotty showers and isolated weak thunderstorms will move in from the W. These will be hit or miss and clear early Friday morning.

Better rain chances approach with our next system Sunday into Monday... this comes with another cool down that sticks around for the rest of the 10 day forecast. Highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s! A taste of Fall weather!

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Jade's 10 Day Forecast