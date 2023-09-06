We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Douglas County Health working on strategy for Narcan distribution

The Douglas County Health Department says it's working closely with local organizations to facilitate the distribution of Narcan.
By John Chapman
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Drug overdose is an epidemic across the country, and Douglas County is no exception.

According to the Douglas County Health Department, the state of Nebraska had 174 overdose deaths in 2021.

More than 50 of those deaths happened in Douglas County alone.

Officials with DCHD say the number of people dying of drug overdose across the Omaha metro has increased over time.

The CDC awarded DCHD a $890,000 grant to better fight the overdose crisis.

That includes finding a way to better educate people about the life-saving treatment for narcotic overdose, naloxone, commonly known as Narcan, and getting it to people for no cost.

“That’s one of the goals of this grant, to work with our community to figure out how we can do that,” DCHD Director Dr. Lindsay Huse said. “How we can get naloxone or Narcan into the hands of the people who most need it and maybe can’t just walk into a pharmacy and purchase it. So, that will definitely be one of the strategies that we’ll work on.”

Dr. Huse plans to work with local organizations and use the funds to find better care for people on the path of drug addiction, and also to get more treatment centers to help those addicted.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Police are on scene after a man was shot in the cheek near 20th and Vinton Tuesday.
Police: 1 taken to hospital after south Omaha shooting
Two men arrested in Omaha on assault, hate crime charges
A man in Omaha is posing as a NFM employee and scamming people out of hundreds of dollars with...
Man posing as NFM employee runs TV scam in Omaha
Omaha Police were called to the Citadel Apartments, near 89th and Q streets, on Sunday night,...
Bond denied again for man accused in southwest Omaha murder
Erwin Charles Simants
Nebraska murderer Erwin Simants dies in prison at age 77

Latest News

Amid yet another smoke advisory, health and weather experts around Omaha explain why the metro...
Omaha health, weather experts share factors behind rise in air quality alerts
The Douglas County Health Department says it's working closely with local organizations to...
Douglas County receives $890k grant to fight overdose
FILE - Moderna says its updated COVID-19 shot should protect against BA.2.86 variant.
Updated COVID-19 vaccine should protect against new variant, Moderna says
Omaha doctors say COVID-19 cases are still rising.
Omaha doctors say COVID cases on the rise again as fall approaches