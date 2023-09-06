Douglas County Health working on strategy for Narcan distribution

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Drug overdose is an epidemic across the country, and Douglas County is no exception.

According to the Douglas County Health Department, the state of Nebraska had 174 overdose deaths in 2021.

More than 50 of those deaths happened in Douglas County alone.

Officials with DCHD say the number of people dying of drug overdose across the Omaha metro has increased over time.

The CDC awarded DCHD a $890,000 grant to better fight the overdose crisis.

That includes finding a way to better educate people about the life-saving treatment for narcotic overdose, naloxone, commonly known as Narcan, and getting it to people for no cost.

“That’s one of the goals of this grant, to work with our community to figure out how we can do that,” DCHD Director Dr. Lindsay Huse said. “How we can get naloxone or Narcan into the hands of the people who most need it and maybe can’t just walk into a pharmacy and purchase it. So, that will definitely be one of the strategies that we’ll work on.”

Dr. Huse plans to work with local organizations and use the funds to find better care for people on the path of drug addiction, and also to get more treatment centers to help those addicted.

