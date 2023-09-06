We are Local
Book vending machine gets Omaha students excited about reading

A school in Omaha is using a "book vending machine" to get students more excited about reading.
By Taylor Johnson
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Paddock Road Elementary unveiled its new book vending machine on Wednesday, which is also National Read a Book Day. They have it as a new way to get kids excited about reading.

The machine was donated by the Volberding family, who has close ties to the school.

“Reading sometimes isn’t very fun if I’m being honest., but doing it this way is really nice because it’s exciting to get a book like this and you’re more inclined to read it,” said Ava Waggoner, a member of the Volberding family.

The books in the machine were donated by Scholastic and will be rotated by school staff.

Students will be able to use the machine by receiving gold coins. They’re earned in different ways such as being student of the month, showing good behavior, and reaching reading goals.

