We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Bob Barker’s cause of death revealed

FILE - Legendary game show host Bob Barker, 83, smiles as he takes questions from the media...
FILE - Legendary game show host Bob Barker, 83, smiles as he takes questions from the media after taping his final episode of "The Price Is Right" in Los Angeles on Wednesday, June 6, 2007. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)(AP)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 7:52 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Bob Barker’s cause of death is now known.

According to his death certificate, obtained by People magazine, the former “The Price Is Right” host died of Alzheimer’s disease.

Barker died last month at the age of 99, just four months away from his 100th birthday.

According to the death certificate, Barker had been battling the disease for years.

High blood pressure, hypothyroidism and high cholesterol were also listed as contributing factors.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Police are on scene after a man was shot in the cheek near 20th and Vinton Tuesday.
Police: 1 taken to hospital after south Omaha shooting
Omaha Police were called to the Citadel Apartments, near 89th and Q streets, on Sunday night,...
Bond denied again for man accused in southwest Omaha murder
Two men arrested in Omaha on assault, hate crime charges
Deaf man wins $36 million in ADA discrimination lawsuit against Werner trucking companies
A United Airlines plane is pushed from the gate at George Bush Intercontinental Airport,...
United Airlines says the outage that held up departing flights was not a cybersecurity issue

Latest News

*Warning: This video contains profanity that has been bleeped.* Video shows the deputy driving...
Deputy narrowly escapes wildfire flames in Oregon
Cooler fall feel on the way next week
Rusty's 10 Day Forecast
Rain chances Thursday night
Rusty's 3 Day Forecast
Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Kyiv...
Blinken is expected to announce $1 billion in new U.S. funding for Ukraine during his visit to Kyiv