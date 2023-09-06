We are Local
Bill Gates made a nearly $100 million bet on Bud Light

Bill Gates invested into Bud Light's parent company Anheuser-Busch despite its slump in sales.
Bill Gates invested into Bud Light's parent company Anheuser-Busch despite its slump in sales.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
(CNN) – Bud Light’s parent company has a prominent investor, even as it deals with a sales slump.

Last quarter, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation Trust bought $95 million worth of shares in Anheuser-Busch.

Gates bought the stock around the time Bud Light alienated some of the company’s core base because of its partnership with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

Since then, Anheuser-Busch stock has dropped about 2%, losing Gates money.

Gates has previously admitted he’s “not a big beer drinker,” but he’s also invested nearly $1 billion worth of shares in Heineken holdings.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

