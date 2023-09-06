We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Biden gives remarks on jobs, supply chain at Port of Los Angeles

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a Labor Day event at the Sheet Metal Workers Local 19,...
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a Labor Day event at the Sheet Metal Workers Local 19, in Philadelphia, Monday, Sept. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)(AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (Gray News) - President Joe Biden is set to speak Wednesday at the Port of Los Angeles following an agreement between union workers at West Coast ports and employers.

The International Longshore and Warehouse Union and the Pacific Maritime Association are finalizing a new contract, the White House said. The president’s remarks are scheduled for 2:15 p.m. ET.

Biden also is expected to discuss efforts to empower workers and work to strengthen ports and supply chains in the U.S.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Police are on scene after a man was shot in the cheek near 20th and Vinton Tuesday.
Police: 1 taken to hospital after south Omaha shooting
Two men arrested in Omaha on assault, hate crime charges
Omaha Police were called to the Citadel Apartments, near 89th and Q streets, on Sunday night,...
Bond denied again for man accused in southwest Omaha murder
Erwin Charles Simants
Nebraska murderer Erwin Simants dies in prison at age 77
Deaf man wins $36 million in ADA discrimination lawsuit against Werner trucking companies

Latest News

Three people were found dead at a resort in Breezy Point, Minnesota.
3 people found dead at northern Minnesota resort; police say no threat to the public
Mark and Becky Buhler decided to make the best of their stay in Alaska after their cruise was...
Couple celebrating 35th wedding anniversary make the best of Alaska visit after cruise cancellation
Biden speaks on continued progress empowering workers and strengthening America’s ports and...
LIVE: Biden remarks on union agreement, supply chains
United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain is interviewed, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, in Detroit....
UAW chief: Union to strike any Detroit automaker that hasn’t reached deal as contracts end next week
FILE - Former President Donald Trump steps off his plane as he arrives at Hartsfield-Jackson...
Lawsuit contends Constitution’s ‘insurrection’ clause bars Trump from running again for president