17-year-old suspect in Omaha homicide investigation booked into youth center

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The 17-year-old boy arrested in connection with an Omaha homicide investigation was booked into the Douglas County Youth Center on Wednesday.

He was initially arrested Friday in Council Bluffs and is facing a first-degree murder charge after Carlos Tobar-Abarca, 43, was found dead on Thursday.

Officers were called at 3:08 a.m. Thursday to investigate near 121st Street and Bel Drive, north of West Center Road, and found the man dead at the scene, according to the OPD report.

As the investigation continues, police are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact the OPD Homicide Unit at 402-444-5656. Tips can also be submitted anonymously tip by contacting Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP (7867) or online at omahacrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips mobile app.

“Tips leading to the arrest of a homicide suspect are eligible for a $25,000 reward,” the OPD release states.

