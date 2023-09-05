Two men arrested in Omaha on assault, hate crime charges

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two men have been charged with a hate crime that occurred in northwest Omaha on Sunday night.

Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office responded to an assault report in the area of 154th Street and Curtis Avenue on Sunday.

The victim was an adult black male who was physically assaulted and held against his will, according to police. The investigation determined that the assault was racially motivated and furthered with terrorist threats using an object made to look like a gun.

Deputies arrested two suspects Tuesday.

Holden Melia, 38, was booked on charges of third-degree assault, second-degree false imprisonment, and terroristic threats.

Rett Bellamy, 36, was arrested and charged with second-degree false imprisonment.

Each charge has a hate crime notation attached.

