Spotty thundershowers early, one more hot afternoon before cooler temps arrive

By Jaret Lansford
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 5:08 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Tuesday is starting with some scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Brief downpours and rumbles of thunder will be possible with any of these early on.

The showers will wrap up by 10 AM with clearing setting in.

Rain Chances Tuesday
Rain Chances Tuesday(WOWT)

This will allow our temperatures to again get into the 90s today, though this is likely the last day for a little while.

Tuesday Forecast
Tuesday Forecast(WOWT)

A cold front moves through during the day today, switching our winds from the south to the northwest.

Throughout the day, winds could gust up to 30 miles per hour.

Wind Gusts Tuesday
Wind Gusts Tuesday(WOWT)

As we get into the evening, we will see the northwest wind begin pulling some cooler and drier air into the area.

This will lead to cooler weather over the coming days with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Forecast Highs This Week
Forecast Highs This Week(WOWT)

The breeze stays active on Wednesday and, with the northwest direction, it may pull some smoke into the area and lead to a hazy sky.

Possibility of Smoke Wednesday
Possibility of Smoke Wednesday(WOWT)

Aside from that, it will be pretty pleasant as we go through the rest of the week.

Temperatures return to the upper 80s for Friday and Saturday ahead of our next system.

That system will give us a chance for showers and storms off and on from late Saturday night through Monday morning.

Behind that system, a fall preview takes hold with highs in the 70s looking likely next year.

