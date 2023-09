OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating after a shooting led to a heavy police presence Tuesday afternoon in a south Omaha neighborhood.

OPD tells 6 News officers were called to the area of 20th and Vinton around 2 p.m. and found a male shot in the cheek.

Shooting scene at a home near 20th & Vinson streets in South Omaha. About 10 police cruisers here. Still unclear what exactly happened, but expect to get a statement from officers soon. @WOWT6News pic.twitter.com/dAAZm7fXX7 — Marlo Lundak WOWT (@marlolundaktv) September 5, 2023

