Omahawks host 44th annual Labor Day airshow for Nebraska Make-A-Wish

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Labor Day holiday drew airplane enthusiasts and spectators to west Omaha for the 44th consecutive year while raising thousands of dollars for Nebraska’s Make-A-Wish foundation.

“Smaller things don’t fly as well in the wind obviously, lighter things have trouble,” said Skip Brown, a member of the Omahawks Radio Control Club.

But despite the wind, the club welcomed hobbyists, beginners, and fans to the runway for their annual Labor Day airshow.

“If it flies and it’s remote controlled, that’s our club,” said club President Luke Hughes.

The event has been going on for 44 years, and every year it draws new pilots and new flights.

But there’s one thing that can be counted upon every time the Labor Day airshow rolls around: Skip Brown’s presence.

“My dad and I joined [the club] in 1967, and I soloed when I was 10 in 1968,″ Brown said.

Brown has been an avid flyer ever since and says it’s always been a family affair.

“My sons fly, we taught them to fly, they wanted to do it and my grandsons want to, so that’ll be 4th generation,” Brown said.

Each year, the airshow is free, but sales from concessions and raffle tickets go directly to the Nebraska Make-A-Wish Foundation.

“They were a huge help for us when he was battling cancer and going through treatment, to have something positive to look forward to was just hugely important,” said Travis Clark, standing alongside his 12-year-old son, Marshall.

Marshall was just 4 years old when he battled stage-four kidney cancer. Make-A-Wish granted Marshall’s request to go to Disney World.

Marshall and Travis come to the airshow to support other families like theirs.

“We know what the struggles are like, so being able to do anything to help other people who are going through the struggle is a huge help,” Travis said.

The Clarks say support from the community and the Omahawks is inspiring.

“Them being out here and being so generous with their money, they’re literally granting a wish today of a child that’s going through a life-threatening illness, and that’s just huge. It’s huge.”

