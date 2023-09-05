Omaha police investigate shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating what happened before a man was shot Monday night.

Officers were called to the area of 61st and Pinkney Street just after 9 p.m.

Witnesses said there was a disturbance and one person may have fired a gun in self defense.

About 20 minutes later, a shooting victim arrived at Methodist Hospital. Police say the 36-year-old man offered little information about what happened before the shooting. His wound was not considered life threatening.

