Omaha police investigate shooting
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 9:02 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating what happened before a man was shot Monday night.
Officers were called to the area of 61st and Pinkney Street just after 9 p.m.
Witnesses said there was a disturbance and one person may have fired a gun in self defense.
About 20 minutes later, a shooting victim arrived at Methodist Hospital. Police say the 36-year-old man offered little information about what happened before the shooting. His wound was not considered life threatening.
