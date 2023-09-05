We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Omaha police investigate shooting

Generic Red and Blue police Lights
Generic Red and Blue police Lights(MGN)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 9:02 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating what happened before a man was shot Monday night.

Officers were called to the area of 61st and Pinkney Street just after 9 p.m.

Witnesses said there was a disturbance and one person may have fired a gun in self defense.

About 20 minutes later, a shooting victim arrived at Methodist Hospital. Police say the 36-year-old man offered little information about what happened before the shooting. His wound was not considered life threatening.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2008 file photo, Singer Steve Harwell, of Smash Mouth, performs with...
Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell, known for the ubiquitous pop-rock hit ‘All Star,’ dies at 56
Omaha fire investigators say child's play is to blame for a Monday morning blaze.
Child playing with fire to blame for Omaha house blaze
First responders used rope to remove the hunter from a muddy pond.
Hunter in Nebraska rescued after getting stuck in muddy pond
One man is in the hospital after a shooting in north Omaha Sunday morning.
Omaha Police seeking tips in Sunday morning shooting
An Omaha standoff suspect called 6 News reporter Mike McKnight while deputies surrounded his...
Douglas County standoff ends peacefully after suspect calls 6 News reporter

Latest News

Tuesday Afternoon Outlook
Spotty thundershowers early, one more hot afternoon before cooler temps arrive
"Remembering Our Fallen" is a traveling exhibit that made a stop in Omaha for Septemberfest on...
Touring exhibit honoring fallen soldiers returns to Omaha for Septemberfest
The Omahawks' annual Labor Day airshow brings remote-controlled plane enthusiasts together to...
Omahawks host 44th annual Labor Day airshow for Nebraska Make-A-Wish
"Remembering Our Fallen" is a traveling exhibit that made a stop in Omaha for Septemberfest on...
Exhibit honoring fallen soldiers makes stop at Omaha's Septemberfest