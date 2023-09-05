We are Local
Omaha murder suspect denied bond after extradition from Minnesota

Kye Moss was arrested in Minnesota and has been transported back to Omaha on charges including first-degree murder.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 1:37 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The man arrested in Minnesota in connection to an Omaha murder made his first court appearance Tuesday morning.

Omaha Police say Kye Moss, 33, was transported back to Omaha Friday after being arrested in Minneapolis. He’s a suspect in the death of 27-year-old Addrell Taylor.

Kye Moss
Kye Moss(Omaha Police Dept.)

Moss is formally charged with first-degree murder, use of a weapon to commit a felony, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

On Aug. 3, officers were dispatched to a home near 17th and S streets at 2:44 a.m. They found Taylor wounded. He was taken to Nebraska Medicine, where he was pronounced dead.

Moss has been denied bond. His preliminary hearing is set for next month.

