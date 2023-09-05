We are Local
Nebraska State Patrol accepting trooper applications through Sept. 15

Applications to join the Nebraska State Patrol are still open.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Applications to join the Nebraska State Patrol are still open.

NSP Superintendent Col. John Bolduc said in a release applications are pacing ahead of previous recruitment records.

Troopers receive $30 an hour to start -- $62,400 annually -- after completing the NSP Training Academy. Recruits are paid over $27 an hour while in the 22-week program, in addition to a benefits package. Bilingual troopers are eligible for an additional pay raise of 2.5% upon graduation.

Troopers may specialize in patrolling the state’s roadways, SWAT operations, criminal investigations, crisis negotiation, and more. The next class of recruits will begin the Training Academy on Jan. 2, 2024, and are scheduled to graduate June 14.

Applicants must be U.S. citizens and 21 years of age by graduation, as well as possessing at least a high school diploma or GED.

Complete information is available on NSP’s website.

