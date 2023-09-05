We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Nebraska lawmakers question why some Omaha schools are without special education

Nebraska state senators want to know why Omaha Public Schools has three schools in North Omaha without special education classes.
By John Chapman
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska state legislators say some tough questions need to be asked as to why three north Omaha elementary schools won’t have special education classes this year.

School districts across the country are facing a shortage of special education teachers and Nebraska is no exception.

Certain state senators, like Sen. Danielle Conrad, want to know why Nebraska’s largest school district has three schools in some of the most challenged communities with no special education.

“I think there are key disability rights issues at stake, key education law issues at stake, and key civil rights issues at stake as well,” Conrad said. “It’s simply unacceptable that we would see a lack of services being provided to our students in need in one of the most underserved areas of our state. This should definitely raise a lot of red flags for people in the Omaha community.”

Conrad says the actions from Omaha Public Schools prompted a request for a legislative hearing to hopefully get some questions answered.

“I definitely want to point out that we haven’t seen similar headlines emanating from more well-resourced school districts or more well-resourced communities,” Conrad said. “I think we have to take a very hard and clear-eyed look at that because it does provoke a lot of questions about civil rights and about racial justice.

OPS officials said that the district doesn’t believe it’s appropriate to comment in advance of the hearing.

Part of the statement from OPS reads as follows:

“We look forward to sharing with the committee on Friday the steps that our district has already taken and possible options the state can consider to help recruit special education teachers into classrooms all across our state.”

Sen. Conrad wants to make sure everyone works together to make sure every student has the same education opportunities.

“We need to make sure nothing like this happens again and we need to make sure that these families have the services and support they need to get a great education,” Conrad said.

OPS is providing transportation for special education students so they can attend a school with the necessary resources.

The legislative hearing is scheduled for Friday at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2008 file photo, Singer Steve Harwell, of Smash Mouth, performs with...
Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell, known for the ubiquitous pop-rock hit ‘All Star,’ dies at 56
Omaha fire investigators say child's play is to blame for a Monday morning blaze.
Child playing with fire to blame for Omaha house blaze
First responders used rope to remove the hunter from a muddy pond.
Hunter in Nebraska rescued after getting stuck in muddy pond
Omaha's North Freeway Bridge is getting an upgrade.
Improvements to be made on Omaha’s controversial North Freeway
Omaha Police were called to the Citadel Apartments, near 89th and Q streets, on Sunday night,...
Bond denied again for man accused in southwest Omaha murder

Latest News

The low demand for new houses is leading to negotiating opportunities for Omaha homebuyers.
Decreased demand for new homes in Omaha presents opportunity for buyers
Two men arrested in Omaha on assault, hate crime charges
Cooler and breezy weather moving in this evening, skies may become smoky at times as well.
4pm Weather Update
One man was taken to the hospital after being shot in the face in south Omaha.
BREAKING: Man rushed to hospital after being shot in South Omaha