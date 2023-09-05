We are Local
Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office arrests drunk driver who called himself in

Deputies said they pulled over the wrong-way driver. However, the caller was the one driving the wrong way. (Source: Lancaster County Sheriff's Office)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 8:37 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office arrested a drunk driver on Highway 77, who called themselves in.

The incident happened in March. In a video posted by LSO, the driver had initially called when they thought someone else was driving on the wrong side of the road. According to LSO, deputies were able to arrest the driver before anyone was seriously hurt.

LSO said the driver had a BAC of over twice the legal limit.

