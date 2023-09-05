Increased wildfire smoke with air quality impacts Wednesday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Air Quality Alert has been issued for Wednesday including most of Nebraska, including the Omaha and Lincoln metro areas.

A cold front moving through the region will swing winds around to the northwest Tuesday evening, allowing for wildfire smoke to once again move in from southern Canada.

The smoke is generated by large wildfires that are still burning in the Alberta and British Columbia provinces.

Smoke Coverage Tuesday Afternoon (WOWT)

The smoke is already thick over the northern plains, producing a heavy haze over several states. Very poor air quality is also being reported in parts of Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

Air Quality Tuesday Afternoon (WOWT)

The northwest winds will push some of that smoke into northern Nebraska this evening, and continue to push it toward the Omaha metro overnight.

Expect air quality to be impacted tonight, with poor air quality possible going into Wednesday.

The smoke will be most noticeable during the late morning and afternoon hours for the metro area, with the smoke continuing to spread into Kansas and Missouri during the evening.

Increasing Wildfire Smoke Wednesday (WOWT)

The air quality in the Omaha metro will likely be in the moderate, or yellow, range for most of Wednesday which will impact anyone who is particularly sensitive to increases in pollution.

The smoke may be thick enough at times to decrease air quality enough to drop us into the unhealthy range, or orange, for portions of Wednesday afternoon.

If we do reach the unhealthy range, those with asthma or COPD or who are otherwise sensitive to air pollutants should take extra care when outside, including limiting your time outdoors if you can.

The Douglas County Health Department offers some steps you can take to help mitigate air quality concerns in your home.

Choose a room you can close off from outside air -- filter the air if you can.

Avoid burning anything in the room.

Don’t fry or broil meat, smoke, or vacuum.

Stay hydrated with plenty of fluids.

Check on elderly friends and neighbors.

Air Quality Forecast Wednesday (WOWT)

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.