Impact of clothing color in hot weather

By Jade Steffens
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - During a heat wave, you often hear advice to wear loose fitting, light clothing. But does the color of your shirt really matter? 6 News decided to test that theory. After leaving six cotton shirts in the sun for ten minutes in 90° heat, the results show that it does.

The white cotton shirt was significantly cooler than the others with a reading of 104.4°. Blue, red, and pink were all relatively close with a reading near 120°. Green was surprisingly high with a reading of 133°. Black was close to that coming out to 128.4°. That’s a nearly 30° difference from the lightest to darkest shirt!

Last week, the Kansas City National Weather Service conducted a similar test and found maroon had a high temperature reading compared to other colors.

The reason for this comes from the simple science that dark colors absorb more radiant energy from the sun compared to light colored objects.

