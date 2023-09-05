We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Bond set for Omaha standoff suspect

An Omaha standoff suspect called 6 News reporter Mike McKnight while deputies surrounded his home.
By Mike McKnight
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The suspect in an Omaha standoff over the weekend appeared in court Tuesday.

Following a lengthy standoff on Saturday that included a phone call to 6 News reporter Mike McKnight, Michael Elliott was arrested and booked on three counts of terroristic threats stemming from a separate incident on Aug. 7.

Elliott had previously been released from jail pending a weapon violation.

His bond was set at $100,000 and his preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct 4.

The charges relating to Saturday’s standoff are still pending.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2008 file photo, Singer Steve Harwell, of Smash Mouth, performs with...
Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell, known for the ubiquitous pop-rock hit ‘All Star,’ dies at 56
Omaha fire investigators say child's play is to blame for a Monday morning blaze.
Child playing with fire to blame for Omaha house blaze
First responders used rope to remove the hunter from a muddy pond.
Hunter in Nebraska rescued after getting stuck in muddy pond
Omaha's North Freeway Bridge is getting an upgrade.
Improvements to be made on Omaha’s controversial North Freeway
One man is in the hospital after a shooting in north Omaha Sunday morning.
Omaha Police seeking tips in Sunday morning shooting

Latest News

Erwin Charles Simants
Erwin Charles Simants, who killed six Nebraskans in Lincoln County in 1975, has died
Temperature Readings
Impact of clothing color in hot weather
Omaha murder suspect denied bond after extradition from Minnesota
Deaf man wins $36 million in ADA discrimination lawsuit against Werner trucking companies