Bond set for Omaha standoff suspect

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The suspect in an Omaha standoff over the weekend appeared in court Tuesday.

Following a lengthy standoff on Saturday that included a phone call to 6 News reporter Mike McKnight, Michael Elliott was arrested and booked on three counts of terroristic threats stemming from a separate incident on Aug. 7.

Elliott had previously been released from jail pending a weapon violation.

His bond was set at $100,000 and his preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct 4.

The charges relating to Saturday’s standoff are still pending.

