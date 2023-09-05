Bond denied again for man accused in southwest Omaha murder

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One of three suspects accused in a southwest Omaha murder appeared again in court Tuesday morning.

Luis Romero-Rodriguez, 28, was found dead in a vehicle near the Citadel Apartments in July. A second victim was transported from the scene in critical condition.

Luis Hernandez-Melendez, 34, was charged with first-degree murder, first-degree assault, and two counts of use of a firearm to commit a felony. His case has been bound over to district court for trial. He continues to be held on no bond.

From left: Luis Hernandez-Melendez, 34; Alvin Melendez, 28; and Valeria Vasquez, 30 (Omaha Police Department)

Preliminary hearings had been waived for the other two suspects; 28-year-old Alvin Melendez and 30-year-old Valeria Vasquez will both go to trial. Both are charged with being an accessory to murder; Melendez also faces an additional charge of tampering with evidence.

Bond remains at $200,000 and $25,000 respectively for both suspects.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.