Bond denied again for man accused in southwest Omaha murder

Preliminary hearings for two others waived, cases will go to trial
Three suspects arrested in an Omaha shooting appeared in court Friday.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One of three suspects accused in a southwest Omaha murder appeared again in court Tuesday morning.

Luis Romero-Rodriguez, 28, was found dead in a vehicle near the Citadel Apartments in July. A second victim was transported from the scene in critical condition.

Luis Hernandez-Melendez, 34, was charged with first-degree murder, first-degree assault, and two counts of use of a firearm to commit a felony. His case has been bound over to district court for trial. He continues to be held on no bond.

From left: Luis Hernandez-Melendez, 34; Alvin Melendez, 28; and Valeria Vasquez, 30(Omaha Police Department)

Preliminary hearings had been waived for the other two suspects; 28-year-old Alvin Melendez and 30-year-old Valeria Vasquez will both go to trial. Both are charged with being an accessory to murder; Melendez also faces an additional charge of tampering with evidence.

Bond remains at $200,000 and $25,000 respectively for both suspects.

